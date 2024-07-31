Poetry

Blessings

by D. S. Martin in the August 2024 issue
Published on July 31, 2024

1st Blessing

When there are holes in your sail    
a gash in your hull   you know better 
than to head for open river

Knowing better might mean    
knowing your rowing is weak   your 
skills   the wrong sort to deliver

like when you seek a shore   too far    
for splintering oars   for hands   blistered & 
pierced with each sliver

Being sovereign over nothing   readies 
you to believe   in the kingdom that can   
knock you back into kilter

Once your sinking spirit knows   how 
blessed it is to receive   you can be open 
your sea chest filling with silver

 

2nd Blessing

Burning into your soul   like a scorching 
sun   that bakes soil   breaks stones 
shrivels corn

it takes both head & heart   first the 
knowing   & then the ache of knowing 
that makes you mourn

Because your cry for compassion 
in this dry & thirsty land   feels so 
inadequate   you scorn

your tears   as useless to make 
even one parched stick bloom 
But then   to be regretful & forlorn

can be both   the beginning of wisdom 
& the break in the dam   that brings 
solace to the torn

It seems   first we’re shaken   before 
being soothed   Comfort comes  
to those who mourn

This poem appears in the August 2024 issue.

