1st Blessing

When there are holes in your sail

a gash in your hull you know better

than to head for open river

Knowing better might mean

knowing your rowing is weak your

skills the wrong sort to deliver

like when you seek a shore too far

for splintering oars for hands blistered &

pierced with each sliver

Being sovereign over nothing readies

you to believe in the kingdom that can

knock you back into kilter

Once your sinking spirit knows how

blessed it is to receive you can be open

your sea chest filling with silver

2nd Blessing

Burning into your soul like a scorching

sun that bakes soil breaks stones

shrivels corn

it takes both head & heart first the

knowing & then the ache of knowing

that makes you mourn

Because your cry for compassion

in this dry & thirsty land feels so

inadequate you scorn

your tears as useless to make

even one parched stick bloom

But then to be regretful & forlorn

can be both the beginning of wisdom

& the break in the dam that brings

solace to the torn

It seems first we’re shaken before

being soothed Comfort comes

to those who mourn