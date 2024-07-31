Blessings
1st Blessing
When there are holes in your sail
a gash in your hull you know better
than to head for open river
Knowing better might mean
knowing your rowing is weak your
skills the wrong sort to deliver
like when you seek a shore too far
for splintering oars for hands blistered &
pierced with each sliver
Being sovereign over nothing readies
you to believe in the kingdom that can
knock you back into kilter
Once your sinking spirit knows how
blessed it is to receive you can be open
your sea chest filling with silver
2nd Blessing
Burning into your soul like a scorching
sun that bakes soil breaks stones
shrivels corn
it takes both head & heart first the
knowing & then the ache of knowing
that makes you mourn
Because your cry for compassion
in this dry & thirsty land feels so
inadequate you scorn
your tears as useless to make
even one parched stick bloom
But then to be regretful & forlorn
can be both the beginning of wisdom
& the break in the dam that brings
solace to the torn
It seems first we’re shaken before
being soothed Comfort comes
to those who mourn