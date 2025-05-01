Begin Small, Then Wait
Begin with an insignificant seed
which you will have to water.
Then, watch for its tiny shoot.
Prayer begins with waiting.
Imagine your seedling a great tendril
growing like Jack’s beanstalk up, up, up,
the means by which you climb to heaven
and lift others by your rising concern.
Prayer is not a magic bean,
but the linking of earth and heaven
from which God rains fruitfulness,
blessings on the just and unjust.
Twining vines of rising prayers
are already God’s response and gift.
The fact that you can’t yet see it
doesn’t mean it isn’t there.