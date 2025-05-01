Begin Small, Then Wait

Begin with an insignificant seed

which you will have to water.

Then, watch for its tiny shoot.

Prayer begins with waiting.

Imagine your seedling a great tendril

growing like Jack’s beanstalk up, up, up,

the means by which you climb to heaven

and lift others by your rising concern.

Prayer is not a magic bean,

but the linking of earth and heaven

from which God rains fruitfulness,

blessings on the just and unjust.

Twining vines of rising prayers

are already God’s response and gift.

The fact that you can’t yet see it

doesn’t mean it isn’t there.