Poetry

Begin Small, Then Wait

by Bonnie Thurston in the May 2025 issue
Published on May 1, 2025

Begin with an insignificant seed
which you will have to water.
Then, watch for its tiny shoot.
Prayer begins with waiting.

Imagine your seedling a great tendril
growing like Jack’s beanstalk up, up, up,
the means by which you climb to heaven
and lift others by your rising concern.

Prayer is not a magic bean,
but the linking of earth and heaven
from which God rains fruitfulness,
blessings on the just and unjust.

Twining vines of rising prayers
are already God’s response and gift.
The fact that you can’t yet see it
doesn’t mean it isn’t there.

This poem appears in the May 2025 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

The gods present their arguments

by Jesse Hake

UMC bishops given 3% retroactive pay hike

by Heather Hahn

William Barber arrested in Capitol Rotunda after praying against Republican-led budget

by Jack Jenkins

Trending topics: Sexual assault and the church

by Jessica Mesman