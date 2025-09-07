September 14, Ordinary 24C (Jeremiah 4:11-12, 22-28; Psalm 14)

Preachers should pause to acknowledge lectionary editors when, like sommeliers, they make good pairings. Jeremiah’s sobering words of judgment on a nation gone astray are well paired with the equally gloomy Psalm 14—provided one hears the blue note of hope for the poor and oppressed in the psalm’s sixth verse.



Most scholars agree that it’s virtually impossible to pinpoint the date of Jeremiah’s prophetic utterances in chapter 4. Here again we see the hand of a skilled editor. The editors of the book we know as Jeremiah seem to have shaped various proclamations of the “weeping prophet,” organizing independent addresses into a thematic whole whose tone is established in 4:5–8. An enemy from the north (Nebuchadnezzar in 597 BCE?) will capture Jerusalem. The “hot wind” from the desert will not “winnow or cleanse” but will instead bring catastrophe.

The burden of Jeremiah is to proclaim a message not of redemptive suffering but of what Jewish philosopher Emmanuel Levinas termed “useless suffering.” Jeremiah makes plain the reasons for the coming destruction with a sweeping national indictment: the leaders of Jerusalem and Judah are “stupid children” who do not know how to do good. Jeremiah echoes Isaiah, who proclaimed,



I reared children and brought them up,

But they have rebelled against me. . . .

Israel does not know,

my people do not understand. (Isa. 1:2–3)

And the reference to a national deficiency in understanding and knowledge calls to mind Hosea’s trope that “there is no knowledge of God in the land” (4:1)—a low anthropology indeed.

Jeremiah’s broad indictment is accompanied by dramatic imagery of perpetual earthquakes that leave the nation uninhabitable. Life is unsustainable on a darkened, arid, shaking earth. Earth, our island home, is so desolate that even the birds have forsaken it.



Whether Jeremiah’s heralding of destruction was forecast early in his career or as late as the siege of Jerusalem in 587 BCE, he was correct: Jerusalem and Judah were destroyed. The interpretive question for the preacher is whether this prophetic utterance is intended as a warning or a lament for a nation whose crimes, sins, and stupidity have led to disaster. Are residents of a nation adrift in national amnesia not merely complicit but also coconspirators?



Psalm 14 recurs as Psalm 53. These are clearly psalms of lament, or complaint, where God is addressed in the third person. There is a didactic tone. American optimists may find themselves defeated by these psalms of lament. Theologians of hope, by contrast, find refuge in facing difficult truths and practicing fearless speech about what is on national display every day. “Their throats are opened graves,” writes Paul, in a passage made of quotes from multiple sources in the Psalms and elsewhere; “they use their tongues to deceive.”

“The venom of vipers is under their lips.”

“Their mouths are full of cursing and bitterness.”

“Their feet are swift to shed blood;

ruin and misery are in their paths,

and the way of peace they have not known.”

“There is no fear of God before their eyes.” (Rom. 3:13–18)

There’s an anomaly in the final two verses of Psalm 14. Despite all the national wrongdoing, despite a lack of contrition or remorse, the psalmist seems to retreat from the absoluteness of the claim that all humans are all bad all the time. Here is a more hopeful eschatology, the psalmist suggests. God is still the refuge of the poor and the poor in spirit. Acknowledging our civic and personal poverty opens the door to good news. Amid the gloom of Jeremiah, the psalmist creates a space for grace: God will not give up on God’s creation.



Theologian and biblical scholar Walter Wink insisted that three things are true, and they are true simultaneously: the world is good; the world is fallen; the world is being redeemed by a God of mercy and grace. God is going to get what God wants. All is not lost.



We are prisoners of hope, not proponents of optimism or pessimism. Scripture knows nothing of American “can do” optimism, nor of doomscrolling pessimism. There is what Brother Roger of Taizé called “a fine human hope,” but true hope breaks into our world from the outside and can never be commodified. The dialectic of hope yields a hope beyond hopelessness that rises only when the situation appears hopeless. That’s where God likes to operate.