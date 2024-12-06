Respecting the Ten Commandments, in all their ambiguity

FeaturesRespecting the Ten Commandments, in all their ambiguityI’m posting them in my classroom—and teaching my students about how people interpret them differently. by Alan Jay Levinovitz and Jason Novak December 6, 2024ShareShare on TwitterShare on FacebookEmail to a friendPrint Alan Jay Levinovitz Alan Jay Levinovitz is a professor of religion at James Madison University and the author, most recently, of Natural: How Faith in Nature's Goodness Leads to Harmful Fads, Unjust Laws, and Flawed Science. All articles » Jason Novak Jason Novak is a cartoonist whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, Harper’s, The Paris Review, and The Believer. He lives in Oakland, California. All articles »