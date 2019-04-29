Episode 62: Avengers: Endgame

The end is nigh! On this week’s Sunday Morning Matinee, Matt and Adam talk with Eric Barreto about redemption, the apocalypse, and Avengers: Endgame. In case you have been living in a monastic hut, Avengers: Endgame was released on April 25 and made nearly $1.2 billion in a single weekend. The movie is a pop culture goliath. But is it any good? Does it preach?

In the first segment, Justification by Faith, Matt, Adam, and Eric describe the theological themes within Avengers: Endgame and how the movie affected them. In the second segment, Preaching to the Choir, the crew discusses how the lectionary passages for May 5, Easter 3, Year C, intersect with Avengers: Endgame. Finally, in the Postludes, Matt discusses Free Comic Book Day and Adam talks about his pop culture smorgasbord.

SHOW NOTES:

Eric Barreto is the Weyerhauser Associate Professor of New Testament at Princeton Theological Seminary. Buy his books here.

Adam wrote an article on food, preaching, and cooking. "The Preacher is a Chef who Prepares a Meal."