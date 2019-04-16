Episode 61: Life of Brian

On this week’s episode of Sunday Morning Matinee, Matt and Adam sit down with Matt Skinner, New Testament professor at Luther Seminary, to talk about Easter, crucifixion, and the greatest story ever told (sort of), Monty Python’s Life of Brian. In the first segment, the discussion centers around Monty Python’s absurd spin on the ancient world, which helps us see religion, power, and Jesus from a new vantage. In the second segment, Preaching to the Choir, the group examines Luke’s resurrection account and the idle tales that make up our Easter preaching. Finally, Matt and Adam play to type: Matt talks about The Simpsons and Adam talks about Chrysostom. Remember friends, Brian is not the Messiah, he is a very naughty boy. If that reference makes any sense then you are sure to love this week’s episode.