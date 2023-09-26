Irritated by sweat and exhaustion,

I heard without seeing

an owl rush between my raised arm

and torso, felt the whoosh of flight,

and then saw its talons

grasp a field mouse before it disappeared

into bare branches. Autumn

arrives so suddenly—you think you have

weeks left, you think

time saunters across your horizon

interminably, you think you’ll notice

the signs before a predator

grasps the skin between your shoulder blades,

curls its claws around your spine and takes you

you’ll never know where, but somewhere away.