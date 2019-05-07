Jean Vanier and the gift of L’Arche

L'Arche founder Jean Vanier in 2015. © Templeton Prize / John Morrison.

When Jean Vanier entered the room, it was buzzing with grace. It was as if the air was buoyed in warmth. Across the room, sensing the presence of someone holy, our friends and housemates—L’Arche “core members,” people with intellectual disabilities—turned their faces toward the gentle giant with a broad steady smile and tufts of white hair. He had a slight bend to his back, as if his posture had adjusted over time to look into the faces of those smaller than him, which was almost everyone.

I met Vanier, who died today, on one of his last trips to the United States. He came to the gathering of L’Arche communities in the Pacific Northwest. My community in Portland had grown from the experiment in gentle reception that was birthed into the world in 1964, when Vanier sensed a call from God to live among the poor.

Vanier learned about the possibilities of intentional community while visiting Harlem in the 1940s. It was here he met the people of Friendship House—experiments in cross-racial living, founded by Catholics, that were cropping up around the US and Canada. He saw similar work happening among the people who lived in the Catholic Worker homes in New York.

Vanier returned to France after teaching philosophy in Toronto and serving in the Royal Navy during World War II. A local priest took him to an institution in Trosly called Val Fleury. Here he saw people with profound disabilities treated as refuse. Here are the poor, the priest told him.

In 1964 Vanier took three men out of this institution. Two of those men, Raphael Semi and Philippe Seux, continued to live with Vanier in a house in Trosly, the first L’Arche community.

It did not take long for the community to grow. “On the edge of the forest of Compiègne, L'Arche has opened its first home for the mentally and physically handicapped,” Vanier wrote in his earliest diary entries about L’Arche. “These family-like homes, each welcoming from four to nine boys, at least twenty years old, are lifelong homes. They are the first of a group of homes which will be linked together with workshops, a cultural centre, a chapel and the necessary medical help.”

People continued to come, to see in L’Arche a spark of hope not only for people with intellectual disabilities but for a new way of being in relationship, a new way of ordering life. The community of Trosly grew. Then others began to gather together in homes to undergo the transformative rhythms of daily life. L’Arche communities arose around the world—in Uganda and the West Bank, in France and Washington DC, in Japan and Egypt.

Vanier offered the gift of L’Arche to the world through his writings, opening a window to the communities of L’Arche International. Some of his reflections appear in his book The Gospel of John: The Gospel of Relationship. In 2008 Vanier reflected on L’Arche and nonviolence with theologian Stanley Hauerwas in their book Living Gently in a Violent World. But the best known book, often called the “L’Arche Bible,” is Community in Growth, a series of reflections that continues to form intentional communities throughout the world—communities that hope to live the charism of friendship discovered in L’Arche.

Many people know about L’Arche through the writings of author and theologian Henri Nouwen. Vanier struck up a friendship with Nouwen after the two met at Harvard. Vanier sensed a loneliness in Nouwen and invited him to spend time with the people of Trosly. This visit led Nouwen to leave his position at Harvard to become pastor of L’Arche Daybreak in Toronto. (Nouwen recorded his experience in The Road to Daybreak.)

L’Arche grew by invitations like these, because the people who visit the communities and homes of L’Arche sense God in the changing rhythms of slowness and gentleness, in the dismantling of violence and self-protection that comes when life orbits around the most vulnerable in our world. This activity, Vanier reminded us, was not a burden but a wellspring of joy.

In 2003 Vanier was awarded the Peace and Freedom Award of the Pacem in Terris Coalition. In his speech he exclaimed that some in the world have witnessed to peace through their own deprivation or assassination, spiritual leaders who underwent hunger strikes or died witnessing to peace. “How is it you turn to us?” he wondered.

You see, we are not very austere or stressed, struggling to be heroes. We eat wonderfully, we drink merrily – of course Coca-Cola, orange juice and, now again, wine and beer, moderately – we sing loudly and frequently out of tune, and we dance wildly and we play as much as possible. Feast days, birthdays are all occasions for parties and for fun… The heart of L'Arche is to rejoice and to celebrate unity. We would like to be little signs of the kingdom of God, the kingdom of love.

Vanier came looking for Jesus in the neglected. He found fullness of life in those snatched from despair and placed down in homes based on mutuality, respect, and care. As a doctor of philosophy, a member of the Royal Navy, a published author and professor, Vanier knew the patterns of success and advancement. Where he discovered life was in relationships that offered instead to undo our desires for power.

When Vanier visited a local community he offered each person a chance to meet him for a short talk and a blessing. But he was drawn to L’Arche core members in a special way, as if seeing a beautiful flower for the first time, encountering a gem unearthed from the ground. He wanted to see each of them, to let them touch his face, to sit in the stillness of time that L’Arche makes possible. Vanier made it possible to believe that we might be transformed by the gentleness of love.