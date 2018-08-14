Museum of the Bible returns stolen Gospels manuscript

A Greek manuscript of the four Gospels dating to the 1100s. Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Bible.

(RNS) — The Museum of the Bible is returning a medieval New Testament manuscript to the University of Athens after learning the document had been stolen from the Greek institution.

One year ago the Green family—owners of the craft store chain Hobby Lobby and principal sponsors of the museum, which opened in November in Washington, D.C.—agreed to pay a $3 million fine for illegally importing artifacts from Iraq. Late last week, the museum announced it would return the medieval Greek manuscript of the four Gospels to the University of Athens.

The return of the New Testament manuscript follows an investigation the museum is conducting on the origins of more than 3,000 items in its collection.

Sending the Gospels manuscript back to Athens would be “the first return of an artifact because of a provenance issue,” said Michelle Farmer, a spokeswoman.

The item, known as “Manuscript 18” and dating to the 1100s, had gone missing from the University of Athens library in 1991. It turned up seven years later a Sotheby’s auction in London, where it was purchased by an unknown owner. Hobby Lobby president Steve Green, owner of one of the world’s largest private collections of biblical texts and artifacts, bought the manuscript in 2010. The Green family donated it to the museum in 2014.

Mark A. Kellner Mark A. Kellner writes for Religion News Service. See All Articles

Jeff Kloha, chief curatorial officer, said the museum was following standards set forth by the American Alliance of Museums and the Association of Art Museum Directors.

“We want to act in an ethical way, a nice way to help a sister institution,” he said. “This is an opportunity for us to act responsibly and demonstrate we’re a museum” that adheres to standards.

Kloha noted that MOTB is seeking accreditation from the American Association of Museums.

Manuscript 18 is currently on display through an agreement with the University of Athens and will be formally returned on October 1. Kloha said the manuscript has been “digitized … and put online” for public viewing.

Kloha, who holds a doctorate from the University of Leeds in England, noted the many “points of locating” the manuscript from the early 1900s to the present. One such connection was Spyridon Lambros, a 19th- and early-20th-century Greek historian who taught at the university for 23 years and donated the manuscript to the university.

Following the Manuscript 18 donation, the museum listed the item on a database of New Testament manuscripts at the Institute for New Testament Textual Research at the University of Münster in Germany. That listing drew the attention of Theodora Antonopoulou, a professor of Byzantine literature at the University of Athens. Her research showed that the manuscript had been appropriated from the school without its permission.

After the 2017 agreement by the Green family to return thousands of artifacts that U.S. federal officials said were illegally imported, as well as pay the $3 million fine, some academics argued the incident would tarnish the MOTB’s reputation. But others noted the difficulties of provenance inherent in assembling collections of ancient artifacts.