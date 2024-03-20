The story never meant to be told: The suppressed history of African American religious women with Shannen Dee Williams (S3:E6)

Welcome to In Search Of, a podcast where we go in search of voices and perspectives that inform and expand a life of faith. In this episode, we learn about the missing history of Black Catholic sisters in the United States with Dr. Shannen Dee Williams–and why that history has been erased. Get to know the Venerable Mother Mary Lange, the Oblate Sisters of Providence, Venerable Henriette Delille, the Sisters of the Holy Family, Sister Mary Antona Ebo and more on this episode of In Search Of. A transcript of this episode can be found here.

