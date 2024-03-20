In Search Of

The story never meant to be told: The suppressed history of African American religious women with Shannen Dee Williams (S3:E6)

“When confronted with the silenced past, the greatest responsibility of the historian—and the most radical thing any person can do—is to tell the story that was never meant to be told.” 

by Amy Frykholm

March 20, 2024
In Search Of podcast logo

Welcome to In Search Of, a podcast where we go in search of voices and perspectives that inform and expand a life of faith. In this episode, we learn about the missing history of Black Catholic sisters in the United States with Dr. Shannen Dee Williams–and why that history has been erased. Get to know the Venerable Mother Mary Lange, the Oblate Sisters of Providence, Venerable Henriette Delille, the Sisters of the Holy Family, Sister Mary Antona Ebo and more on this episode of In Search Of. A transcript of this episode can be found here.

 

 

For further searching, check out these links:

And don’t miss this related content from the Christian Century:

Is there something that you are in search of? Email us.

Amy Frykholm

The Century senior editor is the author of five books, including Wild Woman: A Footnote, the Desert, and my Quest for an Elusive Saint.

All articles »

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by emailing our editors.

Most Recent

Our unseen companions

Interview by David Dault

Seeking the Divine in the secular age

by Robert Cathey

God or basketball?

by Jonathan Tran

Why do you want to see?

by Mac Loftin