Take & Read: Practical theology
New books in practical theology
by Susan Willhauck in the October 2023 issue
Published on October 5, 2023
In Review
Inner-City Blues
Black Theology and Black Poverty in the United States
By Darvin Anton Adams
Cascade
Leading While Black
The Intersectionality of Race, Leadership, and God
By Torrance J. R. Jones
Fortress
Leading Faithful Innovation
Following God into a Hopeful Future
By Dwight Zscheile, Michael Binder, and Tessa Pinkstaff
Fortress
Digital Ministry and Leadership in Today’s Church
Edited by John Roberto
Liturgical Press
Surviving God
A New Vision of God through the Eyes of Sexual Abuse Survivors
By Grace Ji-Sun Kim and Susan M. Shaw
Broadleaf Books
Body Connections
Body-Based Spiritual Care
By Michael S. Koppel
Abingdon
Humor Us!
Preaching and the Power of the Comic Spirit
By Alyce M. McKenzie and Owen Hanley Lynch
Westminster John Knox
Hear Us Out
Six Questions on Belonging and Belief
By Sue Pizor Yoder et al.
Fortress
