Books

Take & Read: Practical theology

New books in practical theology

by Susan Willhauck in the October 2023 issue
Published on October 5, 2023

In Review

abstract painting of buildings blue, purple, red and orange hues

Inner-City Blues

Black Theology and Black Poverty in the United States

By Darvin Anton Adams
Cascade
Buy from Bookshop.org ›

Leading While Black

The Intersectionality of Race, Leadership, and God

By Torrance J. R. Jones
Fortress
Buy from Bookshop.org ›
blue and yellow abstract

Leading Faithful Innovation

Following God into a Hopeful Future

By Dwight Zscheile, Michael Binder, and Tessa Pinkstaff
Fortress
Buy from Bookshop.org ›

Surviving God

A New Vision of God through the Eyes of Sexual Abuse Survivors

By Grace Ji-Sun Kim and Susan M. Shaw
Broadleaf Books
Buy from Bookshop.org ›

Humor Us!

Preaching and the Power of the Comic Spirit

By Alyce M. McKenzie and Owen Hanley Lynch
Westminster John Knox
Buy from Bookshop.org ›

 

Inner-City Blues: Black Theology and Black Poverty in the United States

By Darvin Anton Adams 
Cascade

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by emailing our editors.

Most Recent

Can dead things live again?

by Brian Bantum

Faith-based health organizations defend at-risk AIDS initiative from Republicans

by Yonat Shimron

Inside America’s teaching crisis

by Rachel Stone

Horror movie mom

by Jessica Mesman