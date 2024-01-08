Treescapes, South

1

Longleaf Pine

Slivers of life, bundles

and rolls and bags.

Subtle, Subtilis:

finely woven

ground traps,

hiding places.

Did you know

the needles make

baskets and soft paths

as well as paper cuts?

2

Magnolia



My mother had a pair of ten-foot

clippers resembling giant tweezers,

and with them she’d snip the blossoms

way high up. They’d fall into our arms

mostly, some hit the ground, but

we took care not to bruise or lose

a petal of those openhearted gifts,

that consecrated beauty.



3

Chinaberry

What a pelt of soft hurt

those berries could be—

small golden projectiles

to aim at the enemy

or squash beneath

your feet. Do you prefer

to climb for assault

or hover below

and cover your head?

4

Dogwood

The crown of thorns

and Christ’s wounds:

The flowers little bloodstained +’s.

I touched the hurt to see

if the scarlet would smear

and make me part

of that tree.

I don’t think I thought

to pray.