Old St. Adalbert Cemetery

developed in the late 1870s

Even death dies here at old St. Adalbert’s.

Rain and frost have wiped away the names

and dates from limestone grave markers

as ants and grasshoppers scratch their own

obituaries where once human ones stood.

Grave renters lost their squatter’s rights

after a year if someone bought the plot

and simply pushed the renter down

with no record of who he or she was.

Lovers must bundle two feet and centuries

apart. Girls who once swung their corn silk

hair and flashed quicksilver eyes can flirt now

only when rain dissolves their muddy bed curtains.

Wealthy souls bragged they could journey

into eternity above ground in Pullman-like

berths but today moths tend their satin sheets

and doors have not squeaked in a century.

The brown leaves of autumn flutter and

fall and are mistaken for sparrows

by the St. Adalbert dead hoping

God’s eye has not forgotten them.