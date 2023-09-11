Die Blätter fallen, fallen wie von weit,

als welkten in den Himmeln ferne Gärten;

sie fallen mit verneinender Gebärde.

Und in den Nächten fällt die schwere Erde

aus allen Sternen in die Einsamkeit.

Wir alle fallen. Diese Hand da fällt.

Und sieh dir andre an: es ist in allen.

Und doch ist Einer, welcher dieses Fallen

unendlich sanft in seinen Händen hält

............................................................

Autumn

translated by Donald Mace Williams

Leaves fall, they fall as from a distant place,

as if far gardens withered in the skies;

they fall with a denying attitude.

And in the nighttimes falls the heavy world

out of all stars into the solitude.

We all are falling. Falling, here, this hand.

And look at others: it is in them all.

Yet there exists One who all of this falling

forever softly holds within his hands.

(Donald Mace Williams is author of Wolfe and Other Poems (Wundor Editions).