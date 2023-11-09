Poetry

Gracelight

by Peter Cooley in the November 2023 issue
Published on November 9, 2023

               for David Rowan 

My son-in-law, addiction counselor,  
tells me to give the unhoused nothing when they ask.

Subscribe

Read our latest issue or browse back issues.

 I grace their palms anyway. It gives me hope.  
We don’t know how many friends may die tonight

 nor which seeds we plant will split a rock.  
We never know how many days we have

 nor how many stars break up under our feet.  
He says they need therapy, but they give me grace

 wandering the highway beside my house,  
poor as the poor Christ offered blessings.

 Did I just say that? Dare to bring in Christ?  
I can’t let my son-in-law know what I’m doing.

 And I will never show him this poem, ever.

 

This poem appears in the November 2023 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by emailing our editors.

Most Recent

Why is progressive activism so ineffective?

by Benjamin J. Dueholm

Mushrooms at the table?

by Don Lattin

Religion that harms

by Morganne Talley

Bearing witness to multiple stories