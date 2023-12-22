Deep speaks to deep. Womb

greets womb & blessed

are you who wriggled & writhed,

who left behind the warmth

of the uterus & crawled through mucus

& blood. Blessed are you who fell

into the steady hands

of an aunt or an overworked

nurse, an exhausted father or a giddy

bisabuela, bone-tired

from acclamation

& hymn—& to all of them—

to each of our forebears

who prayed us into being,

who sang

O Come, O Come

In their own tongue, by night

& day, through mourning & despair,

who carried the God

of Hope unto flesh & breath.

Who caught Jesus? Who was the weary

midwife? Who was the doula?

Are we not the hallelujah

that You deliver into open hands?