December—the 95th Year
Last night I lay awake and practiced
getting old. Not difficult,
but I needed to teach myself to love my destination
before I arrive.
I feel the earth shifting under me. My writing hand
shakes—its rubbery nudges clumsy,
my mind going slack, the way a day
will lose its light and give itself to darkness,
and that long, nocturnal pause of inquiry—
What next? And how long before light
reopens her blue eye? And will I need to learn
a new language to converse with my Creator?
So, I am a questioner, one who waits, still,
to arrive somewhere, some bright nest where
a new language breeds that I can learn to speak,
unhindered, into heaven’s air,
somewhere I can live a long time,
and never have to look back.