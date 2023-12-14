December—the 95th Year

Last night I lay awake and practiced

getting old. Not difficult,

but I needed to teach myself to love my destination

before I arrive.

I feel the earth shifting under me. My writing hand

shakes—its rubbery nudges clumsy,

my mind going slack, the way a day

will lose its light and give itself to darkness,

and that long, nocturnal pause of inquiry—

What next? And how long before light

reopens her blue eye? And will I need to learn

a new language to converse with my Creator?

So, I am a questioner, one who waits, still,

to arrive somewhere, some bright nest where

a new language breeds that I can learn to speak,

unhindered, into heaven’s air,

somewhere I can live a long time,

and never have to look back.