Bird in the Body of the World

December fifth, the first day of frost,

boxwood leaves silver in the sunlight.

Car windows coated, the glassy grass

crackles, fragile underfoot.

The sparrow steps lightly, as if he knows

what’s coming. Days of deep darkness,

nests full of snow,

wind that blows you into windows.

He does not curse, nor does he bless

the weather. He only takes what comes,

each dawn a day he never expected

to see. He is one of the Holy Ones.

He doesn’t know the world is a wreck.

Everything that is is perfect.