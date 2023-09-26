Poetry

Autumn

by Lynn Domina in the October 2023 issue
Published on September 26, 2023

Irritated by sweat and exhaustion, 
I heard without seeing 
an owl rush between my raised arm 
and torso, felt the whoosh of flight, 
and then saw its talons 
grasp a field mouse before it disappeared 
into bare branches. Autumn 
arrives so suddenly—you think you have 
weeks left, you think 
time saunters across your horizon 
interminably, you think you’ll notice 
the signs before a predator 
grasps the skin between your shoulder blades, 
curls its claws around your spine and takes you 
you’ll never know where, but somewhere away.

 

This poem appears in the October 2023 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by emailing our editors.

Most Recent

The exploding sky

by Kathleen Norris

Migration through a child’s eyes

by Tom Montgomery Fate

The wisdom of folk horror

by Philip Jenkins

New National Cathedral windows focus on racial justice

by Melodie Woerman