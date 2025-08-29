To My Friend, Between Scans

Earnest. The word surfaces

when you describe

the newly minted minister

who visits to the point

of dogging you.

You tolerate this, admit

she prays creatively—

not pro forma. Each visit

ends with elements

she nested for you in her

portable communion set.

Sworn to outlive cancer cells,

you walk, run, lift weights, eat

a wholesome, tedious diet,

cope boldly with side effects

of chemo. Now, you joke,

your regimen of tests includes

church-ordered CAT scans

of your soul. Do they detect

the fissures in your faith?

Does she report them?

You are a gift, to this pastor,

of wit, doggedness,

expansive spirit—all anchored

deep in flesh and blood.

No pious trappings.

Not immortal, not invisible.

Take the prayers, bread, wine.

Keep her close.