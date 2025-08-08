Matter Matters

The natural world contains the supernatural.

—Flannery O’Connor

It is probably no surprise

that a hearing impaired person

hopes profoundly to perceive

the beloved physical world—

mountains, trees, flowers,

animals, birds, children,

what ever one deeply loves—

which is, Plato taught, shadow,

beloved but partial, a container

for super-natural reality,

the Source and Sustainer

known by our “precious five.”

The seen, touched, tasted is

a stage set carefully framed

by a cosmic proscenium arch

behind which the eternal drama

is continuously directed

by an ethereal, inscrutable,

primarily benevolent Mystery

residing wraithlike in the tangible,

which is why all that’s perceptible

is precious and to be preserved.