Poetry

Lovenox

by Joseph Bathanti in the September 2025 issue
Published on September 3, 2025

 

      for Hilda Downer

Brittle dawn, Hilda bundles
from Bandana to Vilas

and injects me with Lovenox
to deliquesce the DVT

that lurks behind my busted knee.
Long yellow hair,

black velvet 20s cloche hat,
raven feather slashed across an eye,

she appears in the sunroom,
manifests—like a fairy—a syringe

from her frock coat pocket,
ceremoniously uncaps it,

smiles, holds it above her head,
depresses its piston,

flicks its barrel. Up bubble
ellipses of oxygen, a zest

of Lovenox evanesced
in the first jagged rays of altitude,

chipped off Snake Den’s rime ice,
beamed through our panes.

Blinded, I lift my sleep-shirt,
in faith, and bare my stomach.

I don’t witness the needle enter,
nor reckon when it does—

not the slightest pain; I gaze
at Hilda whispering iambs:

the first two lines of her exquisite poem
about this bright morning at my home.

This poem appears in the September 2025 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

Dark fantasy novels that scream theology

by Alejandra Oliva

New Jersey mayor abandons effort to seize Episcopal church's property to build park

by Mary Frances Schjonberg

After Annunciation shooting, Catholic schools pray, prepare drills in sanctuaries

by Aleja Hertzler-McCain

What is religious freedom for?

by Peter W. Marty