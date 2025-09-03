for Hilda Downer

Brittle dawn, Hilda bundles

from Bandana to Vilas

and injects me with Lovenox

to deliquesce the DVT

that lurks behind my busted knee.

Long yellow hair,

black velvet 20s cloche hat,

raven feather slashed across an eye,

she appears in the sunroom,

manifests—like a fairy—a syringe

from her frock coat pocket,

ceremoniously uncaps it,

smiles, holds it above her head,

depresses its piston,

flicks its barrel. Up bubble

ellipses of oxygen, a zest

of Lovenox evanesced

in the first jagged rays of altitude,

chipped off Snake Den’s rime ice,

beamed through our panes.

Blinded, I lift my sleep-shirt,

in faith, and bare my stomach.

I don’t witness the needle enter,

nor reckon when it does—

not the slightest pain; I gaze

at Hilda whispering iambs:

the first two lines of her exquisite poem

about this bright morning at my home.