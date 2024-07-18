Poetry

Jesus Feeds the Birds

by Tania Runyan in the August 2024 issue
Published on July 18, 2024

And it’s not always pretty. 
Those lilies clothed in Solomon’s splendor 
splotch with the leftover tufts

of field mice. For every hummingbird 
darting at an orchid, every goldfinch 
nibbling a quivering primrose stalk,

is an osprey disemboweling a flounder 
or a golden eagle snapping 
a badger’s neck midair. They do not

sow or heap seed heads in barns. 
They swoop and pluck 
in the moment, just as their meals

suddenly find themselves 
sliding down a gullet. Of course I can’t 
forget them, the ragged spirits of prey,

the grains and spores that never 
had a chance to germinate. The dead 
scamper and bloom in the shadow

of my wings, spreading and trailing 
in a train of many colors, and oh, 
the conversations we have.

This poem appears in the August 2024 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

Doing things for God? (2 Samuel 7:1-14a)

by Joanna Harader

The great man theory is poison for the church

by Julian DeShazier

Forgotten in a coconut field, an 800-year-old tombstone expands India's Jewish history

by David I. Klein

Five faith facts about Trump's VP pick, JD Vance

by Jack Jenkins and Aleja Hertzler-McCain