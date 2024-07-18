Jesus Feeds the Birds

And it’s not always pretty.

Those lilies clothed in Solomon’s splendor

splotch with the leftover tufts

of field mice. For every hummingbird

darting at an orchid, every goldfinch

nibbling a quivering primrose stalk,

is an osprey disemboweling a flounder

or a golden eagle snapping

a badger’s neck midair. They do not

sow or heap seed heads in barns.

They swoop and pluck

in the moment, just as their meals

suddenly find themselves

sliding down a gullet. Of course I can’t

forget them, the ragged spirits of prey,

the grains and spores that never

had a chance to germinate. The dead

scamper and bloom in the shadow

of my wings, spreading and trailing

in a train of many colors, and oh,

the conversations we have.