Fickle
In case you want to know,
the Greek word is metanoia.
Theologians call it “conversion”
or some such big word
for changing your mind.
Like:
the tax man who gave back
what he had filched;
the well woman who
stopped arguing, started loving;
the woman with osteoporosis
who straightened up on command.
Not like:
the young man who
couldn’t give up his stuff,
those feckless girls
at the fancy wedding
with no oil for their lamps.
Very Like:
the brothers with a fish business,
the one in Capernaum,
who threw down their nets,
abandoned their old dad
in favor of an itinerant loony
from land-locked Nazareth
who just happened to be
Christ the Lord who loves
those who change their minds.