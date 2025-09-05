In case you want to know,

the Greek word is metanoia.

Theologians call it “conversion”

or some such big word

for changing your mind.

Like:

the tax man who gave back

what he had filched;

the well woman who

stopped arguing, started loving;

the woman with osteoporosis

who straightened up on command.

Not like:

the young man who

couldn’t give up his stuff,

those feckless girls

at the fancy wedding

with no oil for their lamps.

Very Like:

the brothers with a fish business,

the one in Capernaum,

who threw down their nets,

abandoned their old dad

in favor of an itinerant loony

from land-locked Nazareth

who just happened to be

Christ the Lord who loves

those who change their minds.