Fickle

by Bonnie Thurston in the September 2025 issue
Published on September 5, 2025

In case you want to know,
the Greek word is metanoia.
Theologians call it “conversion”
or some such big word
for changing your mind.

Like:
the tax man who gave back
what he had filched;
the well woman who
stopped arguing, started loving;
the woman with osteoporosis
who straightened up on command.

Not like:
the young man who
couldn’t give up his stuff,
those feckless girls
at the fancy wedding
with no oil for their lamps.

Very Like:
the brothers with a fish business,
the one in Capernaum,
who threw down their nets,
abandoned their old dad
in favor of an itinerant loony
from land-locked Nazareth

who just happened to be
Christ the Lord who loves
those who change their minds.

