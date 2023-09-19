Poetry

Flamingos et al

by Peter Cooley in the October 2023 issue
Published on September 19, 2023

When I say “I,” it is a supposed person. 
                           —Emily Dickinson

Emily, I am writing this poem to be another— 
my aged neighbor, kneeling at her flower bed 
her prayer the lantana she’s gold-transplanting. 
Or the person of the flamingos, New Orleans zoo, 
I took in yesterday, the pink sunset 
their preening feathers pinked, our pinkness 
the whole flock of us, on spindle legs, 
our bodies tower rooms, our necks descending, 
condescending to drink the black pools at our feet. 
Why be who I am when the world 
claims me, the willow by the river 
taking my name as I pass, the shaking 
a willows’ kind of fluted benediction— 
I suppose at my last breath I’ll come back 
to stand in my soul, naked, dispossessed—

This poem appears in the October 2023 issue.

Most Recent

The monsters we fear

by Brandon R. Grafius

An unlettered theologian

by Elizabeth Felicetti

Episode 32: Robert P. Jones, author of The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy

R.M.N. is a kaleidoscopic allegory of all of Western civilization

by Marc Roscoe Loustau