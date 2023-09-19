Flamingos et al

When I say “I,” it is a supposed person.

—Emily Dickinson

Emily, I am writing this poem to be another—

my aged neighbor, kneeling at her flower bed

her prayer the lantana she’s gold-transplanting.

Or the person of the flamingos, New Orleans zoo,

I took in yesterday, the pink sunset

their preening feathers pinked, our pinkness

the whole flock of us, on spindle legs,

our bodies tower rooms, our necks descending,

condescending to drink the black pools at our feet.

Why be who I am when the world

claims me, the willow by the river

taking my name as I pass, the shaking

a willows’ kind of fluted benediction—

I suppose at my last breath I’ll come back

to stand in my soul, naked, dispossessed—