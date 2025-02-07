Features

How and what to think

I’m only trying to teach my religion students one of these things. At least that’s what I tell them.

text by Alan Levinovitz, and drawings by Jason Novak
This article appears in the February 2025 issue.
Published on February 7, 2025
This article appears in the February 2025 issue.

Alan Levinovitz

Alan Levinovitz is professor of religion at James Madison University and author of Natural: How Faith in Nature’s Goodness Leads to Harmful Fads, Unjust Laws, and Flawed Science

All articles »

Jason Novak

Jason Novak is a cartoonist whose work has appeared in the New Yorker, Harper’s, the Paris Review, and the Believer. He lives in Oakland, California.

All articles »

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

Two admins at Harvard Divinity School leave, one cites anti-Muslim bias

by Yonat Shimron

Imagining God’s call (Isaiah 6:1-13; Luke 5:1-11)

by Diane Roth

Unlocking the gates of Genesis through poetry

by Julie L. Moore

God’s maternal love

by Debie Thomas