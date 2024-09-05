Readers Write 

Editor’s Post

September 5, 2024

The Century invites readers to submit first-person narratives (under 1,000 words) on the following topics:

Source (Deadline: November 1, 2024)
 
A selection of submissions will be published in the print or web magazine. Authors of the selected essays will receive $100 and a free one-year subscription to the magazine.

Send essays to contest@christiancentury.org.

This series is supported by a grant from the Frederick Buechner Center, which celebrates the work of the essayist, novelist, and pastor.

 

