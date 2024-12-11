Editor’s Post

Readers Write

December 11, 2024

The Century invites readers to submit first-person narratives (under 1,000 words) on the following topic:

Gravity (Deadline: February 1, 2025)
 
A selection of submissions will be published in the print or web magazine. Authors of the selected essays will receive $100 and a free one-year subscription to the magazine.

Send essays to contest@christiancentury.org.

This series is supported by a grant from the Frederick Buechner Center, which celebrates the work of the essayist, novelist, and pastor.

 

