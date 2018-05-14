Episode 45: Double Indemnity

On this week’s episode, Matt and Adam talk with Kathryn Reklis, Fordham University professor and Century media critic, about Billy Wilder’s 1944 noir classic Double Indemnity. In our first segment, “Justification by Faith,” the group talks about depravity, confession, and illusions of control. In our second segment, “Preaching to the Choir,” the group discusses the intersection of Double Indemnity and the lectionary texts for May 20, 2018, Pentecost Sunday. Focusing on Pentecost Sunday, the group discusses how Peter’s sermon can be a sign of hope in the midst of a broken world. Finally, in the last segment, “Postludes,” Adam copies Matt and Matt goes to Mars.

Kathryn Reklis is a professor of Protestant theology at Fordham University and chief media critic at the Christian Century, where her "On Media" column just won the award of excellence from the Associated Church Press.

Adam's New Book: The Holy No: Worship as a Subversive Act.

Adam and Matt lead a retreat at Mo Ranch in Texas.

