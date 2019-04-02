Episode 60: A League of Their Own

On opening day of the 2019 baseball season, Adam and Matt welcome Kathryn Reklis to the Sunday Morning Matinee to talk about Penny Marshall's 1992 film A League of Their Own. In the first segment, the conversation explores the theological and social themes of A League of Their Own, noting the ways in which the motivation and desires of Dottie, the protagonist, remain elusive and curious. In the second segment, Preaching to the Choir, the discussion turns to the intersections of the movie with the lectionary passages for the fifth week in Lent, Year C, April 7. Finally, in the final segment, Postludes, Matt talks about robots and Adam talks about kilts. Support the war effort and come and listen!

SHOW NOTES:

Kathryn Reklis is a theology professor at Fordham University and the regular media columnist for the Christian Century.

Britini de la Cretaz, "The Hidden Queer History Behind 'A League of Their Own'"