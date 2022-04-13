Episode 7: Thirsting for God with Wendy Farley

Welcome to In Search Of, a podcast where we go in search of voices and perspectives that inform and expand a life of faith. In this episode, Amy speaks with theologian and spiritual director Wendy Farley about her book The Thirst of God and the medieval searcher Mechthild of Magdeburg. Join Amy and Wendy for a conversation about the vital role women mystics play in teaching us about the human-divine relationship. What does it mean for God to desire us? What role does desire play in one’s faith? We’ll explore these questions on today’s episode of In Search Of.

Wendy Farley directs programs in spirituality and the arts at the graduate school of theology at Redlands University. She is the author of numerous books on theology, wisdom, spiritual direction, and contemplative practice. Her most recent book is Beguiled by Beauty: Cultivating A Life of Contemplation and Compassion.

