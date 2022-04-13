Episode 7: Thirsting for God with Wendy Farley
Welcome to In Search Of, a podcast where we go in search of voices and perspectives that inform and expand a life of faith. In this episode, Amy speaks with theologian and spiritual director Wendy Farley about her book The Thirst of God and the medieval searcher Mechthild of Magdeburg. Join Amy and Wendy for a conversation about the vital role women mystics play in teaching us about the human-divine relationship. What does it mean for God to desire us? What role does desire play in one’s faith? We’ll explore these questions on today’s episode of In Search Of.
Wendy Farley directs programs in spirituality and the arts at the graduate school of theology at Redlands University. She is the author of numerous books on theology, wisdom, spiritual direction, and contemplative practice. Her most recent book is Beguiled by Beauty: Cultivating A Life of Contemplation and Compassion.
Show Notes:
-
You can find the full poem by Rainer Maria Rilke referenced in the introduction in Rilke’s Book of Hours, translated by Anita Barrows and Joanna Macy.
-
This interview draws on Farley’s book The Thirst of God. Her other books include Beguiled by Beauty, Gathering Those Driven Away, The Wounding and Healing of Desire, and Eros for the Other. View the complete list of Wendy’s books on her website.
-
Read an overview of the life of Mechthild of Magdeburg here.
-
Mechthild of Magdeburg’s book is titled The Flowing Light of the Godhead. (This 2017 translation is by Frank Tobin.)
-
Read a short piece about a Beguine “beguinage” (similar to a convent) from the New York Times.
-
Amy’s book Wild Woman details her exploration of St. Mary of Egypt as an icon of desire.
Is there something that you are in search of? Email us.