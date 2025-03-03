What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

To see the world as God’s

Stanley Hauerwas tells us that “we can only act within a world we can see and we can only see the world rightly by being trained.” Scripture trains us to see and act by giving us words to say and speak. Through its words does the world come into focus for us; through its stories do we find our place. Scripture convenes our concepts, as Stanley Cavell would say, bringing everything to the fore and letting God speak for himself.