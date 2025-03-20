What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Perplexing book(s) seeks to make revolution irresistible

“The role of the artist is to make the revolution irresistible,” wrote Toni Cade Bambara. Scripture transcends its categorization as an anthology of ancient literature when it fuels theological, spiritual, sociopolitical, and economic revolution. We have yet to embrace the revolutionary theology of incarnation. Human flesh is holy. We refuse the spiritual revolution that we need not seek God. We need only be awakened. We will not order ourselves politically nor economically around God’s rejection of borders and scarcity. The book is made holy in the service of revolution.