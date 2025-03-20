What is the Bible for?

Perplexing book(s) seeks to make revolution irresistible

by William H. Lamar IV
March 20, 2025

Perplexing book(s) seeks to make revolution irresistible

“The role of the artist is to make the revolution irresistible,” wrote Toni Cade Bambara. Scripture transcends its categorization as an anthology of ancient literature when it fuels theological, spiritual, sociopolitical, and economic revolution. We have yet to embrace the revolutionary theology of incarnation. Human flesh is holy. We refuse the spiritual revolution that we need not seek God. We need only be awakened. We will not order ourselves politically nor economically around God’s rejection of borders and scarcity. The book is made holy in the service of revolution.

William H. Lamar IV

William H. Lamar IV is pastor of the Metropoliitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

