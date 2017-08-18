Faith leaders on the front lines in Charlottesville

An interfaith group of clergy on August 12 in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacist and neo-Nazi protesters were gathering. Photo by Steven Martin/National Council of Churches.

What happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 11–12 drew a strong response from local faith leaders, but it was “not just a local moment,” said Seth Wispelwey, an organizer of a clergy action when white nationalists and neo-Nazis rallied in his hometown.

“White supremacy is woven into our country’s DNA,” he said in reflections gathered by the National Council of Churches. In efforts to counter racism, “the white church must help lead.”

An interfaith group of clergy joined Black Lives Matter activists and other anti-racist and anti-fascist groups countering the white supremacist efforts. Churches also provided care for those harmed by day’s violence, which included a man driving his car into the counterprotesters, killing a woman and injuring dozens. Two state police officers died in a helicopter crash as they monitored the rally.

The Unite the Right rally planned for August 12, by some estimates the largest such demonstration in a decade, was opposing the Charlottesville city council’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park, an action currently on hold because of a lawsuit.

The night before, people of faith held a prayer service at St. Paul’s Memorial Episcopal Church across from the University of Virginia Rotunda. Traci Blackmon, a national officer of the United Church of Christ, was among those who spoke at the standing-room-only service. Unexpectedly, across the street white nationalists gathered for a torchlit rally, with many raising their arms in the Nazi salute. “A mob was approaching the church,” she told MSNBC, chanting the Nazi slogan “blood and soil,” “White Lives Matter,” and “Jews will not replace us.”

Eventually the attendees were able to safely leave the church. The next day, after an early-morning worship service, a group of clergy committed to nonviolent direct action went to Emancipation Park, where the rally was planned.

“We were trained, and we were to greet all acts of violence with love and concern,” said Steven Martin, director of communications at the National Council of Churches. “At the same time, we didn’t have the numbers we were hoping for. We had hoped to have enough people to block the entrance to the park.”

Instead, they stood in a line along the street with arms linked, sang and prayed. Some of the white nationalists in the area bore Nazi insignia or Confederate flags, some wore the red “Make America Great Again” hats of the Trump campaign, and some carried guns, bats, or pepper spray. The groups routinely marched down from a hill in the park and paraded in front of the faith leaders, Martin said.

“We were shouted at, we were argued with, we were mocked,” he said. “We didn’t engage them at all.”

Some of the rally attendees called the faith leaders “communists and heretics,” and shouted at the white clergy “Why don’t you turn and love your own people?”

Also gathering in the area were anti-fascist counter-protesters, many of them wearing padding and goggles.

“I would say they were prepared for violence,” Martin said

Shortly before the rally was due to begin, the city cancelled it as an unlawful assembly, and some of the clergy left the area before violence began between the white supremacists and anti-fascists. “I don’t know who punched first,” Martin said.

Some faith leaders remained, standing on the steps to the entrance of the park singing “This Little Light of Mine,” when neo-Nazis began “to beat them and trample on them,” UCC leader Blackmon told MSNBC. “The police were standing down," and anti-fascist activists rescued the clergy.

“They saved their lives,” she said.

Alan Zimmerman, president of Congregation Beth Israel, whose rabbis were among clergy demonstrating, “arrived on the scene shortly after the car plowed into peaceful protesters,” he wrote on a Reform Judaism website. “It was a horrific and bloody scene. Soon, we learned that Nazi websites had posted a call to burn our synagogue. . . . Fortunately, it was just talk—but we had already deemed such an attack within the realm of possibilities, taking the precautionary step of removing our Torahs, including a Holocaust scroll, from the premises.”

First United Methodist Church, across the street from Emancipation Park, opened its doors to medical teams and to counter-protesters who were injured both physically and psychologically, offering water, bandages, counseling, and prayers. Volunteers turned over tables and created a buffer zone around the church, leaving only one entrance open, Phil Woodson, associate pastor, told United Methodist News Service.

“As horrible and scary as everything was,” Woodson said, “what will stay with me for the rest of my life is so very many good people coming together.”

Connor Kenaston, a graduate student at the University of Virginia, told UMNS he frightened to see how many of the white nationalists were men in their 20s and 30s.

Annette Flynn, United Methodist clergy from Tennessee, who traveled to Charlottesville to be part of the clergy action, said in reflections gathered by the National Council of Churches: “I saw fear in the faces of the Alt-Right. I tried to look them in their eyes and they would not make eye contact. . . . What lies behind anger is often deep hurt.”