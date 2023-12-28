Editor’s Post

Readers Write

December 28, 2023

The Century invites readers to submit first-person narratives (under 1,000 words) on the following topics:

Help (Deadline: February 1, 2024)

Seed (Deadline: May 1, 2024)
 

A selection of submissions will be published in the print or web magazine. Authors of the selected essays will receive $100 and a free one-year subscription to the magazine.

Send essays to contest@christiancentury.org.

This series is supported by a grant from the Frederick Buechner Center, which celebrates the work of the essayist, novelist, and pastor.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by emailing our editors.

Most Recent

The glory of Epiphany

by Timothy Jones

Sleep: Essays by readers

A blessedly particular theology of evil

by Jason Byassee

The absurdity of originalism