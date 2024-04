for Andrew Mead

I am watching a moose ripple out of his antlers.

I am watching Tollund Man, arm-in-arm

with Judy Garland. I am trying to believe

implausible things: that we too will abdicate,

spurn bone crowns, and turn tender;

that we too—raised, wide-eyed—will skip

along gold roads. I am trying to trust

that oldest rebuke, all things made new,

beyond entropy. Above our urge to preserve.