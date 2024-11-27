Dancing Contratiempo in Advent
Before we shimmy to the inn, we tether
our bodies to an instrument. We warm
up. We square up to each other & weather
zeal. More than spins, casineros crave form.
First, we must touch the body of the song.
We must feel its shape—the conga’s tun tun
the thrum of the bass, indeed, the whole throng
of percussion that wants us to commune
with the 4 & 8, to relish each pause.
When partners wait, they dance contratiempo.
Stillness in motion slits the path to awe.
The angels will visit when our tempo
must change. The cowbell is glorious news.
A dainty handbell is what God eschews.
Casino (often called Cuban salsa) is a common Cuban popular dance.
Casineros sometimes dance contratiempo during the “cuerpo” of a song
and then switch to a tiempo during the “montuno” section to match
the increased intensity during the latter parts of the song.