Poetry

Dancing Contratiempo in Advent

by Alfonso Sito Sasieta in the December 2024 issue
Published on November 27, 2024

Before we shimmy to the inn, we tether 
our bodies to an instrument. We warm 
up. We square up to each other & weather 
zeal. More than spins, casineros crave form.

First, we must touch the body of the song. 
We must feel its shape—the conga’s tun tun 
the thrum of the bass, indeed, the whole throng 
of percussion that wants us to commune

with the 4 & 8, to relish each pause. 
When partners wait, they dance contratiempo. 
Stillness in motion slits the path to awe. 
The angels will visit when our tempo

must change. The cowbell is glorious news. 
A dainty handbell is what God eschews.

 

    Casino (often called Cuban salsa) is a common Cuban popular dance. 
   Casineros sometimes dance contratiempo during the “cuerpo” of a song 
   and then switch to a tiempo during the “montuno” section to match 
   the increased intensity during the latter parts of the song.

This poem appears in the December 2024 issue.

