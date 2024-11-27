Dancing Contratiempo in Advent

Before we shimmy to the inn, we tether

our bodies to an instrument. We warm

up. We square up to each other & weather

zeal. More than spins, casineros crave form.

First, we must touch the body of the song.

We must feel its shape—the conga’s tun tun

the thrum of the bass, indeed, the whole throng

of percussion that wants us to commune

with the 4 & 8, to relish each pause.

When partners wait, they dance contratiempo.

Stillness in motion slits the path to awe.

The angels will visit when our tempo

must change. The cowbell is glorious news.

A dainty handbell is what God eschews.

Casino (often called Cuban salsa) is a common Cuban popular dance.

Casineros sometimes dance contratiempo during the “cuerpo” of a song

and then switch to a tiempo during the “montuno” section to match

the increased intensity during the latter parts of the song.