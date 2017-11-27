Books Gifts of comfort and joy In these troubling times, we asked some of our favorite writers to tell us about books (and other things) that bring hope and healing. November 27, 2017 A Gathering of Spirits, © Jan Richardson (janrichardson.com) Eleven writers make their selections: Kathryn TannerLauren F. WinnerCarrie NewcomerStanley HauerwasDebie ThomasJohn WilsonDavid Bentley HartJonathan Wilson-HartgroveUlysses W. Burley IIIKathyrn ReklisMark A. Noll CommentShare Tweet Tags: fiction music poetry