Gifts of comfort and joy

In these troubling times, we asked some of our favorite writers to tell us about books (and other things) that bring hope and healing.
November 27, 2017
Gathering of Spirits
A Gathering of Spirits, © Jan Richardson (janrichardson.com)

Eleven writers make their selections:

Kathryn Tanner
Lauren F. Winner
Carrie Newcomer
Stanley Hauerwas
Debie Thomas
John Wilson
David Bentley Hart
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
Ulysses W. Burley III
Kathyrn Reklis
Mark A. Noll

