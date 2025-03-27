What is the Bible for?

Telling us about people following God

by Reggie Williams
March 27, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Telling us about people following God

The Bible is a witness and guide to communities of people who believe they have heard from God and thus have a unique relationship with God. As witness, it demonstrates how people have acted on their belief in God and how God has acted in history. As guide, it demonstrates what we can know about God and what God wants from the kind of people who are in right relationship with God.

Reggie Williams

Reggie Williams is associate professor of Black theology at St. Louis University and author of Bonhoeffer’s Black Jesus: Harlem Renaissance Theology and an Ethic of Resistance.

All articles »

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

The grace of identity

by Samuel Wells

Abortion fight won, conservative Christians mimic Dobbs tactics to go after same-sex marriage

by Jack Jenkins

Revealing the God who lives

by Fleming Rutledge

Fighting climate change with Black soul power

by Natalie Handley