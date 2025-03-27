What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Telling us about people following God

The Bible is a witness and guide to communities of people who believe they have heard from God and thus have a unique relationship with God. As witness, it demonstrates how people have acted on their belief in God and how God has acted in history. As guide, it demonstrates what we can know about God and what God wants from the kind of people who are in right relationship with God.