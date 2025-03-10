What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Stirring us to believe in costly love

There are countless ways to learn love in this world. But the costly character of love is best discovered through the biblical witness of a God who never quits on wayward people, pursuing them instead with grace and mercy. To let that witness penetrate our lives and wind its way into our hearts is to allow for the stirrings of faith to rumble within. And when those stirrings and rumblings get going, a renewal of life suddenly seems possible.