Stirring us to believe in costly love

by Peter W. Marty
March 10, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

There are countless ways to learn love in this world. But the costly character of love is best discovered through the biblical witness of a God who never quits on wayward people, pursuing them instead with grace and mercy. To let that witness penetrate our lives and wind its way into our hearts is to allow for the stirrings of faith to rumble within. And when those stirrings and rumblings get going, a renewal of life suddenly seems possible.

Peter W. Marty is editor/publisher of the Century (since 2016), and recently retired from 28 years as senior pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. Email Peter

