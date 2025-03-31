What is the Bible for?

by Richard A. Kauffman
March 31, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Revealing God’s tenacious love for us

Hesed is a core word in the Hebrew Bible, translated as “steadfast love” in the NRSV and as “tenacious solidarity” by Walter Brueggemann. Hesed is God’s stance toward humans, revealed in the covenant with the people Israel and embodied for us all in the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This divine love is for all creation. Indeed, the Bible’s trajectory aims toward the transformation of all things, both the heavens and the earth.

Richard A. Kauffman

Richard A. Kauffman a former Century senior editor, has served four different Mennonite congregations as interim pastor during his retirement.

