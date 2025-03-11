To help us ask the right questions

To help us ask the right questions

Christians, addressing Old and New Testaments, may offer “conveying the word of G-d,” “recording salvation history” or “G-d reconciling humanity.” The Tanakh (a post-biblical term) does not record a singular lesson. It invites multiple interpretations while grounding diverse Jewish experiences regarding ancestry, history, homeland and diaspora, ethics and theology, practice and belief. It is “for” uniting Jews in our diversity and provoking questions individuals and generations will answer differently.