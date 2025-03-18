What is the Bible for?

Encountering God’s grace

by M. Craig Barnes
March 18, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Encountering God’s grace

Many of us were taught to read the Bible as a law code or constitution. We interpreted it and argued about it like lawyers. We saw that it could be weaponized to cause great harm and used to prove almost anything. Many of us are coming to see the Bible as a library: a collection of artifacts that record argument, struggle, breakthrough, discovery, and more. It doesn’t end conversation but keeps us grappling with important questions.

M. Craig Barnes

M. Craig Barnes is President Emeritus of Princeton Theological Seminary and author of The Pastor as Minor Poet.

