What's the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences.

Connecting God’s people across millennia through story

Portions of the Bible horrify me with what they call God’s action and God’s will. Yet if I spurn those sections, consistency requires rejecting the gorgeous ones also—and the parts that are essential to my life. When I’m tempted to turn away from the people who put revelation into human languages, I tell myself, they were among God’s people, and these are our stories. I belong to the same body. So I keep wrestling.