What is the Bible for?

Connecting God’s people across millennia through story

by Celeste Kennel-Shank
March 14, 2025

What's the Bible for?

Connecting God’s people across millennia through story

Portions of the Bible horrify me with what they call God’s action and God’s will. Yet if I spurn those sections, consistency requires rejecting the gorgeous ones also—and the parts that are essential to my life. When I’m tempted to turn away from the people who put revelation into human languages, I tell myself, they were among God’s people, and these are our stories. I belong to the same body. So I keep wrestling.

Celeste Kennel-Shank, a Century contributing editor, is author of What You Sow Is a Bare Seed: A Countercultural Christian Community during Five Decades of Change.

