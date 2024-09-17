Why did God make half a moon,

Lyle asked when he was three,

on the back steps, side by side

with me beneath the quarter’s

quiet light. I don’t know, I said

because I didn’t, and still don’t

know though Lyle now is in his

twenties, and I am old.

I could, I know, have told him

how the sun and moon and earth

create the half, the full, the waning,

but not the Why of moon or star or

mockingbird, or why the eel or

black-eyed Susan, or eyes or feet

or human beings.

That’s the question, isn’t it, why us

when given all we’ve done, genocide,

the ravaged earth, erred and strayed,

no health in us: And yet today in winter

light, a squirrel leaps from tree to tree

as easy as a bird in flight, sun licking

fur that shimmers silver, a rodent thief,

I know him well, but even so the heart

delights, arms lift in wonder, love and

praise.