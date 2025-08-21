Wednesday’s Child

Proteus Syndrome, the disease that afflicted Joseph

Merrick, the so-called Elephant Man, is a rare

genetic condition that leads to severe deformities of

the face, limbs, and skin. —from Wikipedia

for Will

What seared him was his pity, not his horror.

My young son on Wednesday mornings would shop

with me for groceries. He loved the thrill

of just us two, without his older brothers,

choosing apples, pears, plums. We would fill

our cart with cheese and bread, and we bought

treats, as well, for the sweet ride home.

Until one day we saw the Elephant Man

hobbling down the cereal aisle.

Will clapped his hands over his eyes

while the man, undeterred, limped on by

the Cheerios, Corn Flakes, and Apple Jacks.

His face appalling to every eye,

we stared, but that man didn’t look back.

I never saw anyone so alone.

Will cried in the car the whole way home.