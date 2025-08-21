Poetry

Wednesday’s Child

by Angela Alaimo O’Donnell in the September 2025 issue
Published on August 21, 2025

Proteus Syndrome, the disease that afflicted Joseph
Merrick, the so-called Elephant Man, is a rare
genetic condition that leads to severe deformities of
 the face, limbs, and skin. —from Wikipedia

for Will

 

What seared him was his pity, not his horror.
My young son on Wednesday mornings would shop
with me for groceries. He loved the thrill
of just us two, without his older brothers,
choosing apples, pears, plums. We would fill
our cart with cheese and bread, and we bought
treats, as well, for the sweet ride home.
Until one day we saw the Elephant Man
hobbling down the cereal aisle.
Will clapped his hands over his eyes
while the man, undeterred, limped on by
the Cheerios, Corn Flakes, and Apple Jacks.
His face appalling to every eye,
we stared, but that man didn’t look back.
I never saw anyone so alone.
Will cried in the car the whole way home.

This poem appears in the September 2025 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

Episcopal Church removes priest who founded Christian psychedelic society

by Kathryn Post

Federal judge approves partial settlement for lost AME Church retirement funds

by Adelle M. Banks

Confession: I don’t want Trump to go to heaven

by Brandon Ambrosino

A brief history of hating liberalism

by Wayne N. Miller