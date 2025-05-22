Poetry

Under Their Own Trees

by Bonnie Thurston in the June 2025 issue
Published on May 22, 2025

They shall sit under their own . . . trees 
        and no one shall make them afraid.
                       (Micah 4:4)

Spring to summer involves
the ceremony of chipmunks,
putting seeds and nuts
at the corner of the porch,
moving them ever closer
until the proffered peanut
is taken from my fingers,
until my finger is nibbled,
not bitten, but tasted and
known safe to eat from,
until one feasts nestled
in the palm of my hand.

Even for free food they
remain cautious wee beasts.
My delight is in our slow,
mutual taming which
makes me sit quiet
and still for many days,
waiting for the wonder
of this relaxed reciprocity:
a very small and very large
creature living in peace and
unafraid on the same hill
in their badly broken world.

This poem appears in the June 2025 issue.

