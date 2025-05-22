They shall sit under their own . . . trees

and no one shall make them afraid.

(Micah 4:4)

Spring to summer involves

the ceremony of chipmunks,

putting seeds and nuts

at the corner of the porch,

moving them ever closer

until the proffered peanut

is taken from my fingers,

until my finger is nibbled,

not bitten, but tasted and

known safe to eat from,

until one feasts nestled

in the palm of my hand.

Even for free food they

remain cautious wee beasts.

My delight is in our slow,

mutual taming which

makes me sit quiet

and still for many days,

waiting for the wonder

of this relaxed reciprocity:

a very small and very large

creature living in peace and

unafraid on the same hill

in their badly broken world.