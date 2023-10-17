Poetry

On the Sudden Appearance of Grace

by Lisa Bellamy in the November 2023 issue
Published on October 17, 2023

Finally, a day without rain—breezy relief—I have walked for hours 
through this cool garden. Finally, I miss my mother. A surprise, but a good surprise— 
really. Why did my heart soften as I walked under cherry trees? 
Why did my heart crack open when I peered over the rose garden gate? 
The roses are hooded; unsightly. They will not bloom for at least two more months. 
No, you didn’t love me, did you? There is no answer, is there, 
for anything—no answer for why, right now, I can say yes to you. Yes, 
dear adversary, you would have loved this Star Magnolia: 
feisty bark; pale, tenacious buds; gnarled claws digging into the earth.

This poem appears in the November 2023 issue.

