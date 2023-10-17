On the Sudden Appearance of Grace

Finally, a day without rain—breezy relief—I have walked for hours

through this cool garden. Finally, I miss my mother. A surprise, but a good surprise—

really. Why did my heart soften as I walked under cherry trees?

Why did my heart crack open when I peered over the rose garden gate?

The roses are hooded; unsightly. They will not bloom for at least two more months.

No, you didn’t love me, did you? There is no answer, is there,

for anything—no answer for why, right now, I can say yes to you. Yes,

dear adversary, you would have loved this Star Magnolia:

feisty bark; pale, tenacious buds; gnarled claws digging into the earth.