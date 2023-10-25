In Praise of Donkeys

What does a donkey know of consciousness?

The sweet taste of carrots, the soft caress

of a child who loves him, if he is blessed

to be owned by those who know his worth.

One of the innocent creatures of earth

who eats no meat, who sheds no blood,

he walks in peace, through field and mud.

Though burdened by human wish and want,

he does not begrudge it. He is a fount

of patience, pilgrim who knows the way

without a map. He does not stray

from the righteous path. Night and day

he is the self he’s meant to be,

dear body he inhabits but can’t see.