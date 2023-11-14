November grins her best impression

of September—warm enough to swim!—

except her light at noon is long

and the water pooled atop the falls

is cold. So cold, our son says, almost two,

and imitating you. His shirt and shoes,

his shorts and socks are sunning

on the rocks. Our miniature

skinny-dipper, giddy for the rush

of rosy feet—sting made sugary

by trust of warmth to come.

How can I say I wish this wouldn’t end,

when the aching of the moment’s leaving

gives the wish its breath?

He slides on algaed slicks.

He scatters tiny fish

and water striders.

Maybe thirty minutes pass

or pool, what minutes do

before slipping from the falls

in mid-November. I scramble down

the shale to gather up his clothes,

stopping when I see—

not yellowjackets—

hoverflies—sentineled above each article,

steady as the minnow

that doesn’t know it’s watched.

Ringed in black and yellow,

the flies shiver their fly-wings

furiously, silently,

not trying to be anything

but flies. Burning

to be still. Patient

for the absences

we practice, fragrant

with our moisture

and our salt.